Advertisement

Palm tree helps toddler survive 4-story fall from apartment in Miami

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after falling early Monday from a fourth-floor window of an apartment in Miami.

A palm tree under the window helped slow the speed of the fall and the child landed in some bushes, Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told WPLG.

The child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when rescue crews arrived at the scene in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Carroll told the television station.

The girl was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz told the TV station that detectives were trying to determine what led to the fall and whether the girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 30, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893 on Monday

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol...
Mnuchin defends shutdown of Fed emergency loan programs
The director of the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed says he expects 100% of Americans...
European regulator could OK 1st COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 29
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Trump files lawsuit challenging Wisconsin election results
The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Red Cross needs donations as pandemic saps blood supplies
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Cosby’s sex assault conviction goes before high-level court