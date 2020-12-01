RCPS superintendent provides update about high school winter sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Oskar Scheikl provided an update about the status of high school winter sports Monday.

Scheikl says winter sports teams at Broadway High School, Turner Ashby High School, Spotswood High School, and East Rockingham High School can move forward with plans to begin non-contact winter sports practices/try-outs on Monday, December 7, as scheduled. However, county schools cannot take part in competitions until COVID-19 numbers in Rockingham County are lowered. In a letter sent home to parents and students, as well as a phone conversation with WHSV, Scheikl says Rockingham County must be at least “Orange” on the Virginia Department of Health School Metrics Map. Rockingham County is currently labeled “Red”.

His main message is asking everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and that if numbers come down, teams can play.



There’s still three weeks between now and official start of games. Tryouts can begin, as scheduled, on December 7 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) November 30, 2020

“As you may be aware, many school divisions have canceled their winter sports season, and others are likely to follow. We do not want to have to take this step,” said Scheikl, in his message to members of the RCPS community. “Just as we have been able to continue having students in school because of our safety precautions, we hope to use a similar approach for athletics. At this point, tryouts for winter sports continue to be scheduled to start on December 7. However, as long as Rockingham County shows a red color on the CDC metrics map, our coaches and athletes will follow the more restrictive out-of-season protocols. Given that no contests can take place until December 21 according to the VHSL calendar, we do have a few weeks to get the case numbers down. We will allow contact drills and competitions once the county returns to at least the orange level. This compromise approach allows athletes and coaches to participate in their activities with restrictions, and we hope that the community will help us make competitions possible.”

The following table is a breakdown of when VHSL winter sports are scheduled to begin:

VHSL Winter Sports - "Championships +1" (WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.