School division encourages community to continue following social distancing measures

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — While winter sports are still able to practice this month at Rockingham County Public Schools, the school division is reminding the community to continue practicing mitigation strategies during the pandemic.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said according to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, Rockingham County is a red area.

Although there has not been a case contracted at a school building, according to the dashboard, the color means the county is at high risk of transmitting the coronavirus inside school buildings.

“There is no way that I can justify when we’re in red that we’re going to wrestle or play basketball,” Scheikl said. “But we can also change this as a community, the first contests aren’t scheduled and are not even allowed until December 21.”

Scheikl said he is continuing to ask families to practice social distance and wear a mask to bring these numbers down and to be able to keep students in the classroom.

“If you want kids in school, the numbers need to come down and when we want kids to play sports as we all do, we all want them in school just help us, putting on a mask is not that difficult,” Scheikl said.

He also is reminding families if a student is not feeling well to keep them at home.

“We see this during the regular school year families give a student a Tylenol or two and then the fevers down halfway through the day until it’s gone back up and we need to deal with it,” Scheikl said. “In the current environment that’s not a way to operate and it’s never a good idea.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.