Schools around the valley provide winter sports updates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced Monday evening that winter sports cannot participate in competition as of right now.

The four RCPS high schools (Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham and Spotswood) can still have their tryouts, as well as non-contact practices.

The county is red on the Virginia Department of Health metrics map as of Tuesday, meaning the numbers are too high for competition.

“What we wanted to do was allow student-athletes to have their tryouts and continue to practice,” RCPS superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said. “It’s not your regular practice. It’s not contact practice, but they can have their out-of-season protocol practices. That allows them to participate like they have already for quite a while now.”

He says as long as the county’s COVID-19 numbers trend in the right direction, they can begin to plan for the return of competition.

Elsewhere around the valley, the Waynesboro, Staunton and Shenandoah County school districts are planning to proceed under the VHSL guidelines and the governor’s most recent order regarding spectators.

Augusta County schools will have an update at their school board meeting Thursday night.

Harrisonburg schools already announced they are “unlikely” to participate in winter sports.

There is no update yet from Page County as of Tuesday.

