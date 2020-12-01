Advertisement

Schools around the valley provide winter sports updates

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced Monday evening that winter sports cannot participate in competition as of right now.

The four RCPS high schools (Broadway, Turner Ashby, East Rockingham and Spotswood) can still have their tryouts, as well as non-contact practices.

The county is red on the Virginia Department of Health metrics map as of Tuesday, meaning the numbers are too high for competition.

“What we wanted to do was allow student-athletes to have their tryouts and continue to practice,” RCPS superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said. “It’s not your regular practice. It’s not contact practice, but they can have their out-of-season protocol practices. That allows them to participate like they have already for quite a while now.”

He says as long as the county’s COVID-19 numbers trend in the right direction, they can begin to plan for the return of competition.

Elsewhere around the valley, the Waynesboro, Staunton and Shenandoah County school districts are planning to proceed under the VHSL guidelines and the governor’s most recent order regarding spectators.

Augusta County schools will have an update at their school board meeting Thursday night.

Harrisonburg schools already announced they are “unlikely” to participate in winter sports.

There is no update yet from Page County as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 30, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893 on Monday

Latest News

James Madison adds Maryland to its schedule.
James Madison adds Maryland to its out-of-conference slate
DIGITAL EXTRA: Buffalo vs. JMU women's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/30/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: Buffalo vs. JMU women's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/30/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan postgame presser - Buffalo (11/30/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan postgame presser - Buffalo (11/30/20)
Dukes unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Buffalo
Dukes unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Buffalo