Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — The Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band will return to Bridgewater College next fall.

According to a press release from the college, thanks to a gift from a college alumna, the marching band and color guard will return in fall 2021. The marching band program will be open to both music and non-music majors.

Alumna Judy Nolen Henneberger, in honor and in memory of her husband, a Bridgewater College alumnus, provided the funding for startup costs of the marching band.

“Giving to Bridgewater College has been a natural thing for me and my husband because of our great appreciation for what the College has done for us and for what it continues to do for others,” Henneberger said in the release. “Being able to help current and future students on their paths to success has brought us such joy.”

According to the release, Bridgewater College expects the marching band to grow to include 110 students within a few years. All majors will be invited to audition for scholarships.

“Not only will a marching band add excitement to our sports and campus events, it’s also a wonderful way to teach teamwork and communication and leadership skills that are transferrable into nearly every vocation,” said Dr. Jeff Pierson, Professor of Communication Studies & Theatre and Division Head of Communication, Fine Arts and Literature in the release.

The marching band will include brass and woodwind instruments, a color guard, a front ensemble and a full drumline. The band will perform at football games, join in Homecoming Week events and participate in local festivals and parades.

To learn more about the Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.