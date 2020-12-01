Advertisement

Small Business Saturday builds momentum for local businesses

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — It’s the time of year for Christmas and holiday shopping, and one of the critical shopping days to kick off the season is Small Business Saturday.

This year, that day has even more meaning with COVID-19.

“This weekend, small business Saturday was very successful for our business. We did great on both days and Cyber Monday with getting things in and out the door,” said Tara Orebaugh from Wilderness Adventure in Staunton.

Despite the success, Orebaugh said the online traffic due to the pandemic made it more difficult to keep up with the busy pace.

“But we so far have fulfilled all of our orders and gotten everyone’s wish list taken care of, so it’s been a great weekend and great week so far,” said Orebaugh.

Orebaugh said the month of December is critical to try and make up for the money lost in the spring from shutting down the business due to COVID-19. Orebaugh also said local businesses around them are all helping each other out.

“All the small businesses locally are supporting each other. We’ve seen that. We are you know, getting take out from places around town and you know a lot of the small businesses are just buying gift cards to support each other,” said Orebaugh.

She also emphasized that Staunton is one of the best small business communities out there.

