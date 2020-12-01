Advertisement

Strasburg and Mount Jackson Denny’s location closes

By John Hood
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Sunday, the Strasburg, Mount Jackson and Warrenton Denny’s location closed its doors for good, leaving close to 40 people without jobs this holiday season.

Bill Holtzman, the owner, said over the last few years, they’ve had a hard time hiring employees, forcing the restaurant to switch from being open 24/7 to limited hours.

Holtzman also said the past few months the restaurants have just been losing too much money.

“We kept them open thinking things would get better. Well instead of getting better with the pandemic, things have gotten terrible,” Holtzman said.

Holtzman said each location had close to 13 employees who were all given an extra week of pay. He also said a job fair was created on Monday to help employees find a job at nearby Burger King locations.

Brandy Boies, the mayor of Strasburg, said it’s unfortunate to hear about the closing so close to the holidays, and if anyone is in need of resources to reach out to town hall.

“We encourage anybody that’s just worried about paying their bills or looking to just try and find a job, we have some resources to help them out with,” Boies said.

For now, the restaurant is up for lease and the owner said he hopes someone can move in and continue to provide a great service for the community.

