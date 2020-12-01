Things you need to know for the cold, snowy weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As the calendar flips to December and some of our viewing area begins to see falling snow, now is a good time to talk about what you can do to safely drive in the snow if you have to venture out.

The time is now to prepare your car for the wintry weather. Morgan Dean with AAA said keeping up with car maintenance like checking on your battery life and driving on fresh tires can keep you from having issues on the roads.

“At 32 degrees, a battery is 35% weaker. When you get down to 0 degrees, a car battery works at 60% of its strength, yet the engine in the car needs about twice as much power to start at that moment,” Dean said.

Check the sticker on your car’s battery. If it is three to five years old, replace it.

Dean also said he does not expect AAA to have to respond to as many car problems this year since many people are working from home or venturing out less due to the pandemic. If you do have to hit the road, there’s a trick to determining safe following distances to other motorists out on the road.

“Look how much you are sliding as you start to take off from a stop position, just how treacherous the roads are. And the worse the roads are, give yourself some more space from the people in front of you,” Dean said.

Dean also noted to check your tire wear. Worn out tires mean less traction for your car.

