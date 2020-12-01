TSA sees high volumes of passengers over Thanksgiving week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — The days surrounding Thanksgiving showed an increase in airline passengers as many traveled to visit family and friends for the holiday.

According to a press release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the organization reported screening more than 1 million airline passengers on four individual days during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which began on Friday, Nov. 20 and ended on Sunday, Nov. 29.

TSA reports in the release that approximately 9.5 million passengers were screened over the 10-day period, with volumes ranging 35% to 45% of 2019 volumes during the same time frame.

Due to the pandemic, TSA says it has implemented safety measures to keep employees and passengers safe, including eliminating physical contact wherever possible, improved sanitization of equipment and surfaces and posting signs to help passengers maintain social distancing in the screening lane.

All screening officers are required to wear face masks and additional screening lanes have opened to maintain social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.