Virginia Tech creates Hokie beer with Richmond brewery

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Virginia Tech has partnered with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond to create a licensed Virginia Tech beer. It’s called Fightin’ Hokies Lager.

This collaboration is part of the university’s research and development program, designed to “market and provide economic benefits to the commonwealth,” according to a release from Virginia Tech.

“We are excited that research developed on Virginia Tech soil will be brought to market with proceeds providing scholarships for our students, enabling the expansion of research programs in our highly regarded food science program and fueling Virginia’s local economy,” said Dan Sui, vice president for research and innovation. “Hardywood is an ideal partner based in Virginia who has values that mirror those of the Hokie nation. We are confident this partnership will brew innovative ideas that excite generations to come.”

Fightin’ Hokies Lager is described by the university as a “classic Munich-style Helles lager with balance between pleasant malt sweetness and herbal noble hop character. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, it is clean, crisp, and refreshing.”

The beer will be distributed to beer retailers, including restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores, by Hardywood’s network of wholesalers throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2021.

