Advertisement

Warner, colleagues announce COVID-19 relief framework

U.S Capitol
U.S Capitol(GRAY DC)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D. C. (WHSV) — On Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, Senator Mark Warner and a few of his colleagues announced a framework to provide emergency COVID-19 relief to American students, families, businesses, workers and health care providers, according to a press release from Warner’s office.

Warner, working with Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), presented a framework that provides $908 billion in funding. The release says the funding will be used to provide immediate relief for the next few months.

Per the press release, the deal includes:

  • $160 billion for state, local and tribal governments drowning in red ink
  • $180 billion for unemployment insurance programs, including those set to expire at the end of the month
  • $288 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses, including restaurants and performing arts venues
  • $12 billion in support for community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) to help low-income and minority communities especially hard-hit by COVID-19, based on Warner’s Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act
  • $45 billion for transportation, including mass transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak
  • $16 billion for vaccine development and distribution & COVID-19 testing and tracing
  • $35 billion in relief for healthcare providers
  • $82 billion for K-12 schools and colleges/universities
  • $4 billion in emergency student loan relief
  • $25 billion in emergency rental assistance
  • $26 billion for supplemental nutrition assistance and relief for farmers and agricultural producers
  • $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service
  • $10 billion for child care
  • $10 billion for broadband
  • $5 billion for opioid treatment

According to the press release, Warner noted the package sets aside $15 billion for mass transit.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 30, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893 on Monday

Latest News

Augusta County’s appeal for courthouse expansion plans deferred to January
Augusta County’s appeal for courthouse expansion plans deferred to January
Overnight forecast 12-1-2020
Overnight forecast 12-1-2020
Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall
Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic and learning from home, the ERHS Student Council Association...
Rockingham Co. students host holiday food drive to feed local families