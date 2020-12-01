Warner, colleagues announce COVID-19 relief framework

WASHINGTON, D. C. (WHSV) — On Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, Senator Mark Warner and a few of his colleagues announced a framework to provide emergency COVID-19 relief to American students, families, businesses, workers and health care providers, according to a press release from Warner’s office.

Warner, working with Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), presented a framework that provides $908 billion in funding. The release says the funding will be used to provide immediate relief for the next few months.

Per the press release, the deal includes:

$160 billion for state, local and tribal governments drowning in red ink

$180 billion for unemployment insurance programs, including those set to expire at the end of the month

$288 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses, including restaurants and performing arts venues

$12 billion in support for community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) to help low-income and minority communities especially hard-hit by COVID-19, based on Warner’s Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act

$45 billion for transportation, including mass transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak

$16 billion for vaccine development and distribution & COVID-19 testing and tracing

$35 billion in relief for healthcare providers

$82 billion for K-12 schools and colleges/universities

$4 billion in emergency student loan relief

$25 billion in emergency rental assistance

$26 billion for supplemental nutrition assistance and relief for farmers and agricultural producers

$10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service

$10 billion for child care

$10 billion for broadband

$5 billion for opioid treatment

According to the press release, Warner noted the package sets aside $15 billion for mass transit.

