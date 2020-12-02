Augusta County’s appeal for courthouse expansion plans deferred to January

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council has agreed to Augusta County’s request to defer talks about its courthouse expansion plans to the new year. That will allow more time for discussion after an advisory commission shot down the plan.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is appealing the Staunton Historic Preservation Commission’s decision made at the end of October.

Supervisors had 30 days to appeal the decision, but Staunton has agreed to a deferment.

The Commission unanimously denied a Certificate of Appropriateness Application that calls for the destruction of four buildings in Staunton’s historic downtown to be replaced by a five-story courthouse expansion.

Now, the Staunton Mayor and City Manager, and the Augusta County Chairman and Administrator are discussing the next steps.

“We’re talking and working together to try to find an appropriate solution,” said Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald. “I think at the end of the day we’ll have something that folks can get behind I hope.”

Fitzgerald says he’s spent 10 years working on the courthouse problem, while at least one board member has spent even longer.

The appeal is set for January 14 during City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

