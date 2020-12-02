Augusta Health says it’s ready to receive, store, administer COVID-19 vaccine

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health announced on Wednesday that the facility, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, has been identified as one of the facilities in Virginia that is “operationally ready” to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a statement from Augusta Health, “operationally ready” means the facility has an ultra-low subzero freezer on site that can store vaccines in the range of negative 60 to 80 degrees Celsius.

“The COVID-19 vaccines will be critically important to our community’s ability to be healthy and fully-engaged in all the activities of life,” says Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, CEO of Augusta Health in the statement. “It’s also important to Augusta Health’s ability to respond to the pandemic by protecting both our employees and our patients. It’s one more thing that will keep everyone safe. We’ve been working with key partners externally and with a multi-disciplinary task force internally to ensure we are operationally prepared to ‘go’ with the vaccine as soon as we receive it.”

