BBB warns of surge in puppy scams amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amid the pandemic, there’s been a spike in online pet scams - leaving some would-be pet owners out of hundreds of dollars.

The Better Business Bureau says nearly 4,000 scams have been reported nationwide this year.

The average amount of lost money reported is $750.

If you do decide to buy a pet online, make sure you see the pet in person before paying any money. In light of COVID-19, you should also consider a video call with the seller.

“COVID-19 has made 2020 a very uncertain year, and a ‘quarantine puppy’ or other pet has proven to be a comfort for many people. But it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” said Barry N. Moore, President and CEO of BBB serving Central Virginia. “People shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters. Knowing the red flags of this scam can help save consumers a lot of heartache.”

Make sure you do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you’re considering.

Also, you can check out a local animal shelter online for pets that you can meet before adopting!

