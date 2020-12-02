Advertisement

BBB warns of surge in puppy scams amid pandemic

(KSFY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amid the pandemic, there’s been a spike in online pet scams - leaving some would-be pet owners out of hundreds of dollars.

The Better Business Bureau says nearly 4,000 scams have been reported nationwide this year.

The average amount of lost money reported is $750.

If you do decide to buy a pet online, make sure you see the pet in person before paying any money. In light of COVID-19, you should also consider a video call with the seller.

“COVID-19 has made 2020 a very uncertain year, and a ‘quarantine puppy’ or other pet has proven to be a comfort for many people. But it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” said Barry N. Moore, President and CEO of BBB serving Central Virginia. “People shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters. Knowing the red flags of this scam can help save consumers a lot of heartache.”

Make sure you do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you’re considering.

Also, you can check out a local animal shelter online for pets that you can meet before adopting!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, talks vaccinations
HPD makes second arrest in fatal stabbing case
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 1, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,228 on Tuesday

Latest News

You can find local stores and vendors set up at 110, 157 and 187 W Spotswood Ave. to help make...
Elkton launching second annual holiday Downtown Marketplace
Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Wyatt (Staunton)
Student Athlete of the Week: Mason Wyatt (Staunton)
Wintergreen Resort has started to make snow on its ski slopes.
Wintergreen Resort making snow for ski slopes
Deborah Ann Larson, Staunton.
Staunton woman sentenced after embezzling money from woman at Ritenour Rest Home
A big change is happening at a Waynesboro business.
Blue Ridge Bucha transitions to new owner