Campus Apartments acquires Aspen Heights near JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Campus Apartments, a company providing on- and off-campus student housing, has acquired Aspen Heights Harrisonburg, a 600-bed cottage-style community near James Madison University.

Aspen Heights, built in 2013, provides off-campus housing for JMU students.

The company plans to rebrand and enhance the property, which is currently fully occupied and 95 percent preleased for Fall 2021.

According to a press release from Campus Apartments, the company intends to implement a plan that will add enhancements to the clubhouse and exterior amenity areas.

