Campus Apartments acquires Aspen Heights near JMU
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Campus Apartments, a company providing on- and off-campus student housing, has acquired Aspen Heights Harrisonburg, a 600-bed cottage-style community near James Madison University.
Aspen Heights, built in 2013, provides off-campus housing for JMU students.
The company plans to rebrand and enhance the property, which is currently fully occupied and 95 percent preleased for Fall 2021.
According to a press release from Campus Apartments, the company intends to implement a plan that will add enhancements to the clubhouse and exterior amenity areas.
