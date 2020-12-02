Advertisement

Campus Apartments acquires Aspen Heights near JMU

Campus Apartments has acquired Aspen Heights in Harrisonburg, a community that provides off-campus housing for JMU students.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Campus Apartments, a company providing on- and off-campus student housing, has acquired Aspen Heights Harrisonburg, a 600-bed cottage-style community near James Madison University.

Aspen Heights, built in 2013, provides off-campus housing for JMU students.

The company plans to rebrand and enhance the property, which is currently fully occupied and 95 percent preleased for Fall 2021.

According to a press release from Campus Apartments, the company intends to implement a plan that will add enhancements to the clubhouse and exterior amenity areas.

