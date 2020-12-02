City of Harrisonburg looks for public feedback on affordable housing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In July, Harrisonburg City Council hired Mullin & Lonergan Associates to study the City’s housing market.

In November, during a virtual meeting with City staff and Mullin & Lonergan staff, it was revealed the study found there is not enough housing in the area to meet everyone’s needs.

Now, the City is now looking at several ways to address the affordable housing issue but is also asking for the public’s feedback first.

“We all are a part of this matter, and we all need to collectively work together to figure it out. And that’s why we just want to hear from as many people as we can across all different spectrums to where they might be fitting in the housing categories,” said Adam Fletcher, the Director of Harrisonburg Community Development.

He says the survey is a way to hear directly from community members, allowing them to point out aspects of the housing community that the initial study may have missed.

He says with the responses, Harrisonburg City staff can begin working on addressing the problems brought up, even if there are a lot of them.

“There’s definitely not a silver bullet here, this is a multi-pronged approach,” Fletcher said. “It quite honestly is probably going to be a never-ending matter, but we want to continue to work and strive to better it for the community.”

The deadline to fill out the survey was initially Thursday, Dec. 3 but it has been extended until Friday, Dec. 4 at 5:00 p.m.

The survey link can be found on the City’s website. You can also give feedback over the phone by calling (540) 433-1390.

