Despite COVID-19 pandemic, jobs available in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although we’re in the middle of a pandemic, jobs are still available, and quite a few resources are available for people looking for work.

“Getting a job is one thing, keeping a job is another, and so that’s really what we want to do is make sure that people get a job and keep the job,” Chief of Workforce Development Strategies in the City of Charlottesville Hollie Lee said.

Lee says the Downtown Job Center is willing to help people land that next paycheck.

“Everything that we provide to people is completely free and you don’t have to be a city resident to partake in our jobs and our services. So if you have someone who’s in Albemarle County or something like that, and they need help, they’re more than welcome to come as well,” she said.

At Robbins Staffing Solutions, people are also able to provide tips for interviews, as well as landing another job.

“You want to make sure your resume is looking tight, and you’re ready to interview as well,” Robbins Staffing Solutions Vice President Skip Robbins said.

Robbins says it’s important to be open minded.

“I would say be focused on what you want to do, and also be flexible because we get a lot of college graduates that may have, let’s say a biology degree and can’t find anything around locally. They may have really good computer skills, or they may just get into a company at a lower level and then they move up,” he said.

Both organizations say they’ve seen a rise in different industries needing work.

“Food and beverage-type places, restaurants, specifically are hiring,” Lee said. “I think they’re starting to be open, and people are dining out and now we are around the holidays you have people going out to eat as they’re out there shopping and doing other things.”

“The greatest need that we’re seeing during COVID is obviously health care workers, and that is going through the roof,” Robbins said.

