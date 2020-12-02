Dukes officially add pair of FBS transfers
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program officially announced the addition of two FBS transfers Wednesday.
Mason Cholewa - R-Jr. Defensive Lineman - UCF
-Appeared in 21 games at UCF from 2017-2019
-19 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup at UCF
-Listed at 6′7″, 305 pounds
Greg Ross - R-Sr. Cornerback - North Carolina
-Made 11 starts at UNC from 2016-2019
-57 tackles, 2.0 for loss and nine pass breakups at UNC
-Native of Temple Hills, Maryland
