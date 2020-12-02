Dukes officially add pair of FBS transfers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program officially announced the addition of two FBS transfers Wednesday.

Mason Cholewa - R-Jr. Defensive Lineman - UCF

-Appeared in 21 games at UCF from 2017-2019

-19 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup at UCF

-Listed at 6′7″, 305 pounds

Greg Ross - R-Sr. Cornerback - North Carolina

-Made 11 starts at UNC from 2016-2019

-57 tackles, 2.0 for loss and nine pass breakups at UNC

-Native of Temple Hills, Maryland

