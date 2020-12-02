First Alert Forecast: Late week rain on the way

(WHSV) - A pleasant Thursday ahead of another system which will arrive at the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Clear and cold for the night. Temperatures this evening cooling quickly into the 30s. A cold but quiet night as the wind dies down. Overnight lows near 20 across our West Virginia locations. In the upper teens for any locations with snow on the ground for the Allegheny mountains. In the Valley in the mid 20s overnight.

THURSDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Another day with plenty of sunshine but remaining cool early. Winds will be much liter for the day so cool but pleasant. High temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s. A very nice December afternoon but clouds will start to build in later in the day. Turning cloudy for the evening and cool as temperatures slip into the 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day, highs near 50 and a few spots in the low 50s. A few scattered showers by late afternoon. Scattered showers move in for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Rain should turn more widespread between about 8-10pm. Rain will be heavy at times overnight with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. A few wet snowflakes will likely mix in for highest elevation areas above 3,000′ overnight.

Rain will taper off first thing Saturday morning and temperatures at this time will not be cold enough for snow (for most). Should this track change a little, then we may have to make some changes.

Increasing clouds on Friday ahead of another system. Rain will likely move in overnight and continue on/off into Saturday. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s. Scattered showers will be around for the day. Feeling chilly with the clouds and rain. Gradual clearing for the evening. If we still have moisture in place after midnight Saturday night we may see a little bit of a rain snow mix across some of the highest elevations in West Virginia. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day and staying chilly. Starting out in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and staying cool, high in the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.

