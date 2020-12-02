First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for the day, watching a system later this week

(WHSV) - Snow will taper off across the Alleghenies today. More sunshine for the middle of the week ahead of another system which will arrive at the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy through the day, making it feel much colder. Wind gusts 20-25 mph at times.

Temperatures Wednesday evening slipping into the 30s. Still breezy at times making it feel evening colder. Clear and cold for the night. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Another day with plenty of sunshine but remaining cool. Winds finally calm down so it will be cool but pleasant for the day. High temperatures rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase for the night. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day with a few scattered showers. Not a washout and any rain will be very spotty. Staying chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few more spotty showers for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. We are closely watching the track of this next system and timing, stay tuned for the latest information. Lows in the mid to upper 30s with rain becoming more widespread overnight.

Increasing clouds on Friday ahead of another system. Rain will likely move in overnight and continue on/off into Saturday. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s. Scattered showers will be around for the day. Feeling chilly with the clouds and rain. Gradual clearing for the evening. If we still have moisture in place after midnight Saturday night we may see a little bit of a rain snow mix across some of the highest elevations in West Virginia. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day and staying chilly. Starting out in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and staying cool, high in the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.

