Grant Memorial Hospital deferring elective surgical cases that require overnight stay

PETERSBURG, W. Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from Grant Memorial Hospital, the facility is deferring elective surgical cases that require an overnight stay or longer, unless it’s an absolute emergency, until further notice, due to a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Grant Memorial Hospital says their COVID-19 inpatient unit is full, and ER staff is seeing a significant increase in patient volume daily. The hospital says with this increase, local EMS ambulance services are also experiencing stress on their system.

The hospital also says it may have to make additional decisions affecting visitation and other services.

