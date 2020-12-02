Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce president to retire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After serving the community until the end of December, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Frank Tamberrino will retire.

Tamberrino said he’ll be slowing down at the end of this month and that he’s looking forward to taking a break.

The president of the chamber has worked on economic development for other cities around the country and said there has never been a place where localities work together as hard as here in the Valley.

“Here if there’s something to do or something needs to be done, it gets done,” Tamberrino said. “When we start looking at small businesses over the months of March, April and May, there was not territorialism. It was pretty much ‘let’s figure out how to do it.’”

Tamberrino said he will still be around to help the new president’s transition at the start of the year.

He said what he’ll miss the most is helping the community.

“Somebody years and years ago told me that when you leave a community, leave it a better place,” Tamberrino said. “So I’ve really tried to live by that. I think we really made a difference in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.”

Tamberrino said the board has been looking for a replacement over the past two months and a decision will likely be made in January.

