Jail Authority Board discusses COVID-19 outbreak, overpopulation, bonuses

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, members of the Jail Authority Board met virtually discussing a number of topics regarding correctional facilities in Augusta County.

Over the past few weeks, Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) reported numerous cases of coronavirus within the facility. On Monday, Nov. 30, MRRJ reported more than 200 cases among inmates and 47 cases among staff members.

Superintendent Jeff Newton responded to several comments from the public on the handling of the current COVID-19 outbreak at MRRJ.

“I want to know what this board is going to make sure that this stops happening. I want to know what is being done to lessen the populations of the Middle River Regional Jail,” said one attendee.

Upon receiving similar comments from other attendees, Superintendent Jeff Newton explained the ways the facility has tried to keep the virus out since the start of the pandemic.

“We are doing the best we can with the physical plant we have and designing a process that keeps everyone as safe as we possibly can,” Superintendent Newton said.

The board also discussed the possible expansion of the facility through a Community-Based Corrections Plan. Currently, the facility is said to be housing hundreds of inmates that are out of compliance.

“We have moved 26 male offenders and five female offenders to the Department of Corrections since September,” Superintendent Newton explained. “We have not moved any in the last couple of weeks. And now because we have a COVID outbreak, we’ll probably not be able to move any to the Department of Corrections because the Department of Corrections will be concerned about transmission of the disease through their system.”

The board also discussed plans to expand the facility. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith urged the board to move quickly.

“We got to figure out something we got to do something. We have to move forward we are putting too many numbers on you all and we are aggressively trying to not put people in there and aggressively trying to get people out. We have to find some common ground and do something. We just can’t sit back and ignore this,” Sheriff Smith said.

Superintendent Newton also brought up the idea to provide sworn staff with a $500 dollar bonus to offset the loss of a cost of living raise and other pay increases from the budget.

The board decided not to move forward with the bonus for sworn staff but rather use the requested money from the Commonwealth to support the funding of a bonus previously given to all employees.

In a press release, MRRJ said that they continue to received guidance through Central Shenandoah Health District director, Dr. Laura Kornegay. Restrictions at Middle River placed upon the facility on November 17, remain in place for the foreseeable future.

