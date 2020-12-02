Advertisement

Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of potential rabies risk

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Lord Fairfax Health District is warning residents of a potential rabies risk.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Heath Lord Fairfax Health District, a small, possibly feral, black cat attacked several people in the area of the 500 block of West King Street in Strasburg on Nov. 28.

That’s in the Strasburg Historic District between the Dunkin’ and Esbie Baptist Church.

According to the release, the cat was captured and died two days later. The Lord Fairfax Health District reports the cat tested positive for rabies.

“This cat no longer poses a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene in the press release, “however, anyone who may have had contact with this cat since November 20,, especially if the cat bit, scratched, or licked them, should seek medical care immediately for potential rabies exposure. A person whose pet may have come in contact with this cat during the same time period should consult a veterinarian.”

The health department says you should not feed or keep feral cats, and avoid stray cats and dogs, as they may carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.

At home, vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep their shots up to date. Keep them on a leash when you’re out for a walk or confined on your property, and if a wild animal bites or otherwise interacts with one of your domestic animals, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once.

Rabies is fatal to both humans and animals once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccination and medication soon after exposure.

If you have questions, you can call the Shenandoah County Health Department at 540-459-3733 or click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
HPD makes second arrest in fatal stabbing case
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 1, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,228 on Tuesday
In recent years the location cut back on its hours while struggling to hire staff.
Strasburg and Mount Jackson Denny’s location closes

Latest News

Toy Convoy kicked off in the Valley Dec. 2.
Toy Convoy kicks off in the Valley
The deadline to fill out the survey was initially Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 but it has been...
City of Harrisonburg looks for public feedback on affordable housing
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home
State capitol Christmas tree lighting closed to public