Advertisement

MRRJ works with Central Shenandoah Health District to get COVID-19 outbreak under control

MRRJ dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.
MRRJ dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.(NBC29)
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - As COVID-19 surges statewide, prisons and jails are struggling to keep the spread under control. Middle River Regional Jail is now dealing with 213 inmate cases and multiple staff cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, says she and a whole team of health experts have been on multiple conference calls with jail leaders trying to come up with a reasonable plan. She says it is rather difficult given the dense congregate setting.

“Sometimes social distancing is challenging, and if you do develop a case, viral transmission can spread,” Dr. Kornegay said.

MRRJ is in the thick of its coronavirus outbreak. During the most recent round of testing, 14 additional staff tested positive, which means 47 total staff have tested positive within the past three weeks.

Dr. Kornegay says this directly correlates with the COVID-19 spike across the valley.

“Middle River Regional Jail is really a reflection of the community that it’s in, " she said. “The community, our district, and the state is seeing a large surge in COVID cases and substantial community transmission.”

To avoid further transmission, Dr. Kornegay says they instructed MRRJ to try to section off staff to certain groups of inmates.

“We like to try to cohort the staff and have people staying with the same group,” she said. “The spacing is definitely challenging so they’re doing the best to try to isolate and segregate people to the extent possible.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District plans to bring in the national guard to retest all inmates and staff next week.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
HPD makes second arrest in fatal stabbing case
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 1, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,228 on Tuesday
In recent years the location cut back on its hours while struggling to hire staff.
Strasburg and Mount Jackson Denny’s location closes

Latest News

(MGN)
Lord Fairfax Health District warns residents of potential rabies risk
Toy Convoy kicked off in the Valley Dec. 2.
Toy Convoy kicks off in the Valley
The deadline to fill out the survey was initially Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 but it has been...
City of Harrisonburg looks for public feedback on affordable housing
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice releases new date for COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va.; announces free testing at home
State capitol Christmas tree lighting closed to public