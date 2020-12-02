MRRJ works with Central Shenandoah Health District to get COVID-19 outbreak under control

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - As COVID-19 surges statewide, prisons and jails are struggling to keep the spread under control. Middle River Regional Jail is now dealing with 213 inmate cases and multiple staff cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the Director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, says she and a whole team of health experts have been on multiple conference calls with jail leaders trying to come up with a reasonable plan. She says it is rather difficult given the dense congregate setting.

“Sometimes social distancing is challenging, and if you do develop a case, viral transmission can spread,” Dr. Kornegay said.

MRRJ is in the thick of its coronavirus outbreak. During the most recent round of testing, 14 additional staff tested positive, which means 47 total staff have tested positive within the past three weeks.

Dr. Kornegay says this directly correlates with the COVID-19 spike across the valley.

“Middle River Regional Jail is really a reflection of the community that it’s in, " she said. “The community, our district, and the state is seeing a large surge in COVID cases and substantial community transmission.”

To avoid further transmission, Dr. Kornegay says they instructed MRRJ to try to section off staff to certain groups of inmates.

“We like to try to cohort the staff and have people staying with the same group,” she said. “The spacing is definitely challenging so they’re doing the best to try to isolate and segregate people to the extent possible.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District plans to bring in the national guard to retest all inmates and staff next week.

