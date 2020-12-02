Advertisement

Northam to name ex-administration official as top regulator

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the commonwealth in response to rising case numbers.(Governor Northam's Office)
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to appoint an attorney and former member of his administration to a soon-to-be vacant spot on the powerful State Corporation Commission.

Northam said at a news conference Wednesday that he will name Angela Navarro to the post in early January.

Lawmakers will have to sign off for her to stay in the post.

Navarro was previously the deputy secretary of commerce and trade, and the deputy secretary of natural resources. She also worked as a staff attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

