Parts of Staunton Mall to be demolished according to online ad

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Last week, several stores at the Staunton Mall received an eviction notice to move out by Christmas Eve. According to an online ad, some of those stores may be demolished.

“To give them basically 26 days notice to vacate the premises, I think is sort of cold,” Robin Gutterman, a shopper at Know Knew Books said.

Gutterman said she called the store one of the true gems in Augusta County, and that they too received the letter to leave on Friday.

According to Tim Fitzgerald, County Administrator for Augusta County, the first step in demolishing a part of the property started last week as they received an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan from the developer.

“Once that plan is approved, they can then apply for a building permit of demolition,” Fitzgerald said. “We anticipate reviewing that erosion sediment plan over the next couple of weeks.”

According to a leasing flyer for the property on the Commonwealth Commercials website, many stores will be bulldozed for parking spaces.

The description of the ad said the owner plans to re-tenet parts of the property once work is complete. The ad shows that Belk and other nearby restaurants could stay and space could be made for a future hotel or apartment.

Fitzgerald said the listing appeared just to be a marketing plan and that no official documents have been submitted to the county.

“They have talked to us about a potential rezoning of the property to more of a mixed-use type, but we don’t have a site plan as such,” Fitzgerald said.

He said it is likely the county will know more information on the property owner’s plan at the start of 2021. Many customers are hoping some of these stores being evicted will still have a place to ring in the new year.

“This I think has great potential, and I think we need to get some stores here that are good,” Gutterman said. “You call them anchor stores if you wan,t but this bookstore is a big anchor store.”

