Rockingham Co. students host holiday food drive to feed local families

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students at East Rockingham High School are hoping to support their community this holiday season.

Even through the COVID-19 pandemic and learning from home, the ERHS Student Council Association started its first big project of the year, a community food drive.

“A lot of families are being affected in Elkton this year because of the virus because of loss of jobs,” Juliet Good, a senior at ERHS, said.

You can find donation bins outside ERHS, Elkton Middle School, the Elkton Community Center, and Myers Ford of Elkton.

“I’d say our goal was to have to go empty the bins and bring them all to East Rock as many days a week as possible, so just getting donations every day,” Corrina Peachey, a junior at ERHS, said.

While this is their first food drive, students hope it becomes an Elkton holiday tradition.

“I think it’s very cool to see our idea go into the community and see people investing their time into it,” Olivia Simpkins, a junior at ERHS, said. “Hopefully this will allow the community to see that we’re still working together.”

Non-perishable food items and pandemic supplies like face masks, hand sanitizer, and toiletries are being accepted until Dec. 18.

“I’m just really excited to get the word out and hopefully we’ll get a lot of donations and we’ll be able to help everybody out,” Good said.

Then, students plan to donate the items to the Elkton Area United Service to be given to families in need.

