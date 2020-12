RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Capitol Christmas tree lighting will be closed to the public this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lighting of the tree will take place on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

This year’s State Capitol Christmas tree is a 25 foot Norway Spruce donated by Claybrooke Farm in Mineral, Va.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.