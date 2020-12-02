Staunton High School uses Storm Chaser 1 to bring resources to students learning virtually

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - When Staunton City Schools students started the year in an all-virtual format, they lost access to some resources that were only available at school. Staunton High School found a way to bring those resources back to students.

Using the “Storm Chaser 1″ teachers and administrators will be able to bring resources to students right at home. The truck is used during the week to help students in a number of ways.

John Taylor is an assistant principal at Staunton High School. Taylor said the truck allowed him to connect with students that are coming to the school each day.

“Without kids in the building, it is just a building, not a school. It was a really good opportunity to get out and see the kids,” Taylor explained.

The Storm Chaser 1 is used to bring things like tutoring, counseling, and other resources they would not be able to access at home.

On Fridays, the truck delivers STRIVE awards to students who have excelled in various ways.

“It gave me a chance to see where our kids are coming from and it was an eye-opener in a lot of ways.”

Taylor said the truck will serve many purposes as the program evolves.

“It’s just been a really good way to see the entire Staunton High community come together and Staunton City Schools- to look at a need that we have, which is kids are at home we are not there to help them. To be able to bring resources to them has been really rewarding,” Taylor said.

Staunton High students can participate in a design contest to help decide how Storm Chaser 1 will be decorated. Those interested will need to submit their artwork by December 11. The artwork must be original. Sketches and original artwork are preferred. Digital images need to be 100 percent resolution and cannot be cropped or enlarged.

Entries can be dropped off or emailed to: lpeltone@staunton.k12.va.us or jtaylor@staunton.k12.va.us.

