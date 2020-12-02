Staunton to install bollards on Beverley Street to improve street closures

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Staunton will close Beverley Street on Friday, Dec. 4 at noon to begin the installation of removable bollards along the street at several intersections from Lewis Street to Market Street.

According to a press release from the city, this will allow for improved safety and efficiency in closing the street for events such as the extended Shop and Dine Out in Downtown, and to create a pedestrian-friendly environment for future events.

The press release says the temporary jersey barriers will be replaced with removable steel bollards. Crews will install sleeves in the road, and when the city needs to close the street, public works staff lift the lid, drop in the bollard in the hole and lock the bollard to the lid.

The installation will occur during the normal Shop and Dine Out in Downtown hours and will be completed by Dec. 21.

Because of the closure, parking in front of City Hall will be impacted on Friday. Free parking will be offered in the Johnson Street Garage all day on Friday and Monday to make sure residents who are paying their tax bills in person will have the ability to still do so.

The city also encourages taxpayers to pay online or via the dropbox on Central Avenue. For more information, call 540-332-3833.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.