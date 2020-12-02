Advertisement

Toy Convoy kicks off in the Valley

Toy Convoy kicked off in the Valley Dec. 2.
Toy Convoy kicked off in the Valley Dec. 2.(whsv)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The 24th annual Toy Convoy officially kicked off in the Valley on Wednesday. WHSV has partnered with Harrisonburg Auto Mall, Cox Construction and Plumbing and Air Pro Solutions Heating and Cooling to gather toys for local families in need.

In Staunton on Wednesday, the Salvation Army was at their office collecting toys from noon to 6:30 p.m. Toy Convoy is looking for gifts for infants all the way to 12-year-olds.

There are multiple drop off locations throughout the Valley, and wherever you donate is where those toys will stay.

There are 302 families in the Staunton and Western Augusta County areas looking forward to opening these gifts on Christmas.

“A lot of the kids we see coming through our doors may not have clothes that fit them, they may not have gotten toys in a long time or something new in a long time, so it means a lot to them to be able to open something nice,” Lt. Kelsey Meredith, with the Staunton Salvation Army said.

Some popular items this year are LOL dolls, sports items, scooters, and hoverboards.

The Salvation Army said these donations mean a lot to local families, especially this year.

“With COVID there’s been a lot of craziness happening, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of people are wondering where their Christmas gifts will be coming from, and we as a community, we have to step up and be able to support in our community when they’re in need,” Lt. Meredith said.

Thursday WHSV will be in Waynesboro at the Salvation Army office, but you can head to any of the drop off locations throughout the valley until Dec. 12.

“It’s a wonderful program that we are just so grateful to be a part of and so excited about. We’re just really appreciative of everyone that has donated in the past years, and we just want to thank you in advance for all that you’re doing,” Lt. Meredith said.

