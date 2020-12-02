Urban development making progress along Stone Spring Road corridor

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Businesses continue to expand near the Port Republic-Stone Spring Road area in Rockingham County.

If you’ve driven down Stone Spring Road near Port Republic Road recently, you may have noticed some construction.

According to the county, a new Taco Bell has been approved for construction. The pizza chain Mellow Mushroom is in the process of approval. Rockingham Eye Physicians is under construction as well near the Bellaire of Stone Port Assisted Living Facility.

“The entire Stone Spring corridor is an area where we would expect development over the next few decades,” said Rhonda Cooper, director of community development in Rockingham County.

Urban development is expected to continue along Stone Spring Road towards Route 33 in Rockingham County.

