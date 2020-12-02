West Virginia unveils free home-based coronavirus testing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has debuted a partnership for free home-based saliva coronavirus testing.

The testing kits from Vault Health can be requested on the state’s coronavirus website.

Results are expected in 24 to 48 hours after individuals send their test sample back in the mail.

Officials said there are no restrictions on who can request the tests.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the news Wednesday as the state reported 20 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to at least 778 deaths. There were 678 new confirmed cases, for a total of 49,905.

