1on1: Va. Redistricting Commission needs public members

By Bob Corso
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We talk with Delegate John Avoli about the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which needs members from the public. Voters approved the Commission in last month’s election.

To apply, click this link:  https://redistricting.dls.virginia.gov/RedApplicationDownload.aspx

For more information, click here:  https://www.whsv.com/2020/12/02/virginia-redistricting-committee-takes-shape-public-can-apply/

