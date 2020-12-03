Advertisement

Blue Ridge Bucha transitions to new owner

A big change is happening at a Waynesboro business.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A big change is happening at a Waynesboro business.

Blue Ridge Bucha has a new owner. Hank Heyming is taking over the kombucha company, but the current owners will be working alongside him in the coming months for a smooth transition.

Blue Ridge Bucha’s been in business since 2010.

There’s a tap room in Waynesboro and you can find it in stores across the Mid-Atlantic.

