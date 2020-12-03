Advertisement

Charlottesville nonprofit giving gifts of hope to kids this holiday season

Child's Christmas wish list.
Child's Christmas wish list.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit has been feeding families in need since May. Now they’re launching a new initiative by giving gifts of hope during this holiday season.

“Gifts mean kindness. Gifts mean that there’s still care around you, that there’s still people around you,” legacieats Co-Founder Steve Easton said. “We’re here to help. You don’t want people to feel bad for asking for help. We got you.”

Easton and co-founder Jocelynn Helmbrecht are launching a toy initiative, Hark the Bells.

“What we’re trying to do is find families in the community that are willing to sponsor other families who need help with Christmas gifts for their children this year,” Helmbrecht said.

Anyone in need can participate.

“What we’ve asked is for the families who are being sponsored to send us a picture of their children’s wish list for Christmas. This year’s the ones that I’ve seen already it’s very basic things like soccer balls, socks, and pajamas,” Helmbrecht said.

In Crozet, the Gobbles and Lindsays family heard about the drive and stepped up to sponsor a family.

“We’re looking forward to passing on that happiness,” Kelly Gobble said.

Buying gifts for others during such an uneasy time, Kelly says, felt necessary.

“It seemed like the right time to think about everything that we have and to do something else for others,” Kelly said.

Bringing joy and smiles to these kids faces one gift at a time is the mission.

“We just want families to know that there is some semblance of normalcy even though the world is so upside down right now. There are some traditions that we can count on,” Helmbrecht said.

If you’re looking to sponsor a family or you want to send in your child’s wish list, you can email legacieats at legacieats@gmail.com or send them a message on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

