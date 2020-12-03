Chicken industry thriving during pandemic

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 is impacting different industries and businesses, but the chicken industry is one that is benefiting from the pandemic.

Half of the people surveyed by the National Chicken Council say they eat chicken more than any other protein. The survey also indicated that chicken sales rose about 20 percent since this time last year.

Bob Threewitts, a beef and poultry farmer in Keezletown, said chicken is a cheap and useful product that is a flexible protein for many who have been working from home.

“Poultry products are by far the least expensive protein products that can be prepared for a meal,” said Threewitts.

Threewitts said the economic struggles that some are suffering due to the pandemic can also contribute to consumers buying chicken versus other proteins.

“You don’t have to buy a large quantity of chicken to be able to prepare a meal. Monetarily, as well as size-wise, there’s so many ways you can fix chicken,” said Threewitts.

