Could a COVID-19 vaccine be needed for kids attending school?

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — With many vaccines required before children attend school, many are wondering if the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be a requirement for students.

Ryan Barber, the executive director of student services for Waynesboro City Public Schools, said all guidelines they follow come from the Virginia Department of Education. Barber said it is too early to determine right now if a COVID-19 vaccine should be required for children attending school.

“If it was going to be a requirement for admissions for school in the fall, then yeah, I do think we would have something in the spring or over the summer that would provide us more guidance for us and for families,” said Barber.

Barber said if there is a required vaccination, there would be few exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

