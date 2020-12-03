Elkton launching second annual holiday Downtown Marketplace

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton’s Downtown Marketplace is coming back to storefronts this weekend.

You can find local stores and vendors set up at 110, 157 and 187 West Spotswood Ave. to help make your holiday shopping a little bit easier.

Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said nearly 10 businesses will be set up at the locations each weekend and he hopes people get out to shop local.

“It’s an avenue for them to sell their products in a year that they’ve had events canceled throughout the whole time and I think they’re just looking forward to having a couple of shoppers come in and support their business,” Gooden said.

He said when they started the Downtown Marketplace in 2019, they hoped it would help create more businesses in town.

“The idea last year was offering an avenue for folks that were interested in possibly starting a business,” Gooden said. “If they liked what they were doing at the event we hoped they’d be comfortable to take the plunge and start a business in Elkton.”

The Elkton Downtown Marketplace will be open on Fridays Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

