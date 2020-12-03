Fire officials believe cause of Thanksgiving house fire to be electrical

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Fire officials believe a house fire on Thanksgiving day that left an Edinburg family with nothing was caused by an electrical issue.

On Thursday, Nov. 26, Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning house fire in the 100 block of Grover Road in Edinburg.

Fire officials said they received a call around 5 a.m., where four people in the home saw smoke and flames coming from the basement while they were preparing their Thanksgiving dinner.

The homeowners were said to have volunteered with local fire agencies and determined the flames were too large to be put out. Fire officials said the family tried to rescue their two dogs as they were exiting the home, but were unable to do so.

David Ferguson, Fire Marshal with Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue, said the family was able to tell officials what area of the home they think the fire may have started.

Ferguson said the fire appeared to have been started accidentally and in the area where an extension cord may have laid and had been overloaded.

Ferguson said with more people using holiday lights this time of year, this is an unfortunate reminder to make sure you replace old extension cords and be careful not to overload an outlet.

“A lot of these devices draw a lot of amps, and with that being said, that outlet can only handle so many amps before the cord itself, either being the extension cord or the device that you hooked up, will overheat and will catch on fire,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said it’s important for homeowners to also throw out holiday lights as well that may be too old. He said a great holiday gift for each homeowner would be an extra smoke detector.

Coworkers and friends of the family have since started a GoFundMe page that has raised close to $30,000. If you are interested in helping the family, click here.

