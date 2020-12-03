Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way for the end of the week

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WHSV) - A pleasant Thursday ahead of another system which will arrive at the end of the week.

THURSDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Another day with plenty of sunshine but remaining cool early. Winds will be much lighter for the day so cool but pleasant. High temperatures rising into the low to mid 50s. A very nice December afternoon but clouds will start to build in later in the day.

Turning cloudy for the evening and cool as temperatures slip into the 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Some sunshine for the day, highs near 50 and a few spots in the low 50s. A few scattered showers by late afternoon.

Scattered showers move in for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Rain should turn more widespread between about 8-10pm. Rain will be heavy at times overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few wet snowflakes will likely mix in for highest elevation areas above 3,000′ overnight. Total rainfall right now looks to be around 1″ but potentially as much as 1-2″ of rain.

More rain on the way
More rain on the way(WHSV)

Rain will taper off first thing Saturday morning and temperatures at this time will not be cold enough for snow (for most). Should this track change a little, then we may have to make some changes.

SATURDAY: Starting out with cloud cover and temperatures near 40 with some lingering showers in the morning. This will change to wet snow for our West Virginia mountain locations. This system still bears watching for any changes. We’ll keep you updated. As this system exits there may be some wet snow mixing in for the Valley as it departs mid-day. No accumulation for the Valley however our West Virginia mountain locations will likely see some possible accumulation.

Staying chilly and breezy with decreasing clouds for the day. Temperatures remain in the 40s, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day and staying chilly. Morning temperatures rising into the 30s. A cool day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy and staying cool, highs in the low 40s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and cold, highs in the low 40s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

