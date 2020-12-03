Frontier Culture Museum offers Old World Holiday Tours

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - While many holiday events have been canceled throughout Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley due to COVID-19, one long-standing tradition at the Frontier Culture Museum is still happening. But, this holiday season it’s a little bit different.

The Frontier Culture Museum is mostly an outdoor experience and that includes the long-running Holiday Lantern Tours.

“People come to this, this is part of their Christmas traditions,” said Frontier Culture Museum costumed Interpreter Makayla Baker Paxton. “We have people who have been coming for 20 years or 30 years since the museums opened.”

The museum didn’t want to cancel the tours, like so many of its other events, due to COVID-19.

“To eliminate that from Christmas traditions doesn’t exactly make it feel normal for them and we’re all trying to strive to feel a little bit more normal in these situations,” said Baker Paxton.

This year, the Frontier Culture Museum is offering a new, modified, version of their longest-running program, with a new name - The Old World Holiday Tours.

“The entire event is outdoors,” stated Baker Paxton. “They’ll be going from house to house and seeing the actors.”

Visitors will experience a variety of skits, but to make it safer during the pandemic, visitors won’t take a carriage ride or trip to the new world.

“We don’t necessarily want people having to walk in the cold,” said Baker Paxton.

That means it will also be a shorter experience with reduced ticket prices this year.

“Just a great opportunity for us to educate the public about holiday traditions and what people would have been doing in the past as well for their holiday, Christmas excursions,” said Baker Paxton.

The Old World Holiday Tours start Friday, December 4. Ticket information is available on the Frontier Culture Museum website.

