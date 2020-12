HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg is hosting a virtual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

You can tune in on the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page as the town lights up the tree on Court Square.

The City will be having a virtual tree lighting ceremony at 6pm TOMORROW, Friday, December 4. Tune in this Friday on the... Posted by Harrisonburg, VA - Government on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Click here to visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.