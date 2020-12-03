Heavy rain leads to mudslides and rare flash flood warning for Alaska

HAINES, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of people in Haines, Alaska are being evacuated and some are believed to be missing after landslides on Wednesday, according to the mayor. Haines is located just north of Juneau along the Inside Passage of the state.

“It started last night,” said Haines Mayor Douglas Olerud. “We’ve had significant rainfall on top of frozen ground and snow.”

There have been small landslides impacting individuals’ homes, according to the mayor, and Wednesday afternoon, a larger landslide went through a neighborhood in the Beach Road area, where the city is working to evacuate 30 residents.

“In our harbor, as you go to the south, southeast of town, there’s a road extending along the harbor in the bay that goes out to Battery Point Trail, and there’s some relatively steep terrain up above it ... The slide that came down, they’re estimating is about 600 feet wide, and so there was people trapped on the other side of the slide,” said Olerud. “Those are the people we’re currently working on evacuating because they’re in an area with definitely steep terrain behind them that could also be a factor in potential future slides since part of it has already been unstable.”

Issued my first Flash Flood Warning for landslides today. 2nd Flash Flood Warning ever issued from NWS Juneau. Very serious situation unfolding in Haines, AK. Unprecedented amounts of rain fell in one of the wettest areas in the US... now that’s saying something 😬🌧🌧 https://t.co/H8xg00ku4E — Cody Moore (@Thealaskanwxman) December 3, 2020

Olerud estimated there are 20 homes in the area. He did not have information on how many structures might be involved in the slide.

“There are some people missing but I don’t have a firm count on the number of people that are currently missing,” he said.

Olerud said search and rescue crews are in the area and commercial fishermen are using their personal boats to assist.

The pandemic adds an extra hurdle when it comes to finding places for people to stay, according to the mayor, but the city is using the Legion Hall and Presbyterian Church as staging areas for evacuees and is working with both the Captain’s Choice Motel and Aspen Hotel to find temporary housing for them.

Radar of constant rain hammering the inside passage of Alaska. A rare flash flood warning for Haines Alaska where persistent heavy rain has fallen over the last 2 days, more than 9"!! pic.twitter.com/oMO1LfDrZm — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 3, 2020

Olerud’s urged residents to stay inside and stay safe, to allow emergency personnel and road crews to do their work and to stay away from damaged areas.

“And then, anybody that’s living below steep terrain, we want them to do as best they can to judge the situation around their house,” he said. “If they feel it’s unstable, we’ll help them find housing. And then, anybody that obviously, if it does come down, call 911 and be prepared for evacuations at short notice if need be.”

A dispatch from Alaska State Troopers confirmed at least one home has been destroyed in the large landslide and that people are missing.

“The Alaska Wildlife Trooper from Haines is on scene assisting with evacuating people utilizing the local AWT Vessel,” the dispatch states. “Search and Rescue efforts are currently being coordinated. SEAdogs and JMR have been activated and efforts are being made to get a helicopter out of Juneau to transport the teams to Haines as the town is cutoff from the border and the airport.”

According to Alaska Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Lexie Preston, the Guard has sent cutters Liberty and Anacapa, a 45-foot response boat crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau, and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka to provide emergency support.

Haines, Alaska under state of emergency after heavy rains https://t.co/uj8ZvF4GpA pic.twitter.com/4D5X86SLcw — CBC North (@CBCNorth) December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

.