Local health district recommends virtual classes after Thanksgiving; no school-related outbreaks reported

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some local schools located in the Central Shenandoah Health District received guidance from that health department to remain virtual through the end of the year following Thanksgiving break.

That guidance came from Dr. Laura Kornegay, the health district director, based on local health trends before Thanksgiving and it went to schools in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro and others within the CSHD.

According to Laura Lee Wight with the Central Shenandoah Health District, there were no outbreaks reported in school settings caused by being in school.

“They were outbreaks that occurred outside of the school setting that caused an increase in cases,” Wight said.

If schools could not go virtual, at least a hybrid model was recommended by the health department.

Soon students will head home again for winter break and Wight said health districts will be watching trends closely.

She said getting students back to school next semester really depends on the community’s behavior, being safe, and staying away from gatherings outside of your own household for the holidays.

