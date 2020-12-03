Advertisement

MRRJ clarifies use of inmate wellbeing, COVID-19 phone line

Middle River Regional Jail.
Middle River Regional Jail.(NBC29)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail has clarified the use of its phone line for loved ones of inmates to utilize.

On Wednesday, MRRJ took to Facebook to share a phone number for individuals to call if they were concerned about inmate wellbeing and COVID-19 test results within the facility.

Family concerned with inmate wellbeing and COVID-19 test results: Please call 877-ASK-VDH3

Posted by Middle River Regional Jail on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

According to officials from the jail, the number allows people to talk with someone from the Virginia Department of Health, who will then read off of a list of talking points concerning the way the health department is guiding MRRJ through the outbreak at the jail.

Officials say callers will not be able to receive test results or specific information on an inmate due to HIPAA.

There are no further updates on COVID-19 cases in the facility, but the results of Wednesday’s testing on those who did not test positive in the first round are expected to come in within the next few days.

Officials say inmates who did not test positive, but are housed with someone who may have tested positive, remain housed in the same place.

Major Eric Young with Middle River Regional Jail says this is being done with guidance from VDH.

Young also says inmates are given medical attention and any necessary medication if needed, and medical staff are available 24 hours a day.

