No. 11 WVU falls to No. 1 Gonzaga, 87-82

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 11 West Virginia men’s basketball team lost to No. 1 Gonzaga Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated the Mountaineers, 87-82, as part of the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derek Culver led WVU in scoring with 18 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Five Mountaineers scored in double-figures. Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi’s led all scorers with 21 points while Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard each chipped in 19 points.

West Virginia returns to action Sunday afternoon when the Mountaineers pay a visit to Georgetown.

