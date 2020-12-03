No. 11 WVU falls to No. 1 Gonzaga, 87-82
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 11 West Virginia men’s basketball team lost to No. 1 Gonzaga Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs defeated the Mountaineers, 87-82, as part of the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Derek Culver led WVU in scoring with 18 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Five Mountaineers scored in double-figures. Gonzaga’s Joel Ayayi’s led all scorers with 21 points while Corey Kispert and Andrew Nembhard each chipped in 19 points.
West Virginia returns to action Sunday afternoon when the Mountaineers pay a visit to Georgetown.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.