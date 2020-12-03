Online survey available for Stonewall Jackson High School renaming

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools is one step closer to a name change for two of its schools and a mascot at North Fork Middle School.

Back in July, the Shenandoah County School Board voted to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson and Ashby-Lee from its schools. The new names would be base on recommendations by committees made up of teachers, students and community members.

Dr. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said the committee for Stonewall Jackson High School was able to narrow down more than 50 name nominations to just five.

The committee is now asking the community to vote on what they think is the best name for the school in an online survey.

The list of possible high school name changes includes North Mountain High School, Quicksburg High School, Cave Valley High School, Valley Pike High School or Mountain View High School.

A new mascot may also come with the school’s name change and can also be voted on in the survey. The list of mascots includes the Bobcats, Generals (current mascot), Bears, Rattlers or Cardinals.

The school division said the surveys will close on Monday, and next Thursday the committees will present one name and mascot to the school board for each school.

The surveys for Ashby-Lee Elementary School and the North Fork Middle School mascot were already completed last month.

Johnston said each committee will look at the results submitted to make sure the community had as much input as possible.

“My plan included, that as a detail, to make sure everybody understood they would have plenty of opportunities for input into the new names,” Johnston said. “So again, that was a step in the process that was identified and we’re holding true to that.”

A public hearing on the new names will happen on Jan. 14 and a vote by the school board will happen that same night.

The names will not officially change until July of 2021.

