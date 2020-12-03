Advertisement

Staunton Mall to be demolished, repurposed for mixed-use development

File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.
File Photo of the Staunton Mall on Oct. 15, 2019.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from Staunton Mall’s new property manager, the new owner of Staunton Mall has decided to repurpose the mall in favor of a mixed-use development.

The demolition is part of a broader plan to “revitalize and redevelop” the shopping center after reports of declining revenue, according to the release.

The Staunton Mall was recently purchased by Staunton EM 2 LLC.

